Increasing suicides due to loss of philosophical grounding: TN Governor Ravi

COIMBATORE: A two-day conference on the Indus-Saraswati civilisation focusing on the spiritual and civilisational links between the Indus river system and rivers of Tamil Nadu, including the Tamiraparani, started in Coimbatore on Friday.

The conference is jointly organised by the Centre for South Indian Studies and Kongunadu Arts and Science College.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi was the chief guest at the inaugural session.

In his address, Governor Ravi spoke at length about the significance of India's ancient civilisation and philosophical traditions. He noted that globally, civilisations emerged along river banks and declined when rivers dried up, drawing a parallel with the Saraswati river, along whose banks India's ancient civilisation flourished. He said the Saraswati civilisation was unique in that it not only developed urban planning and architecture but also gave rise to profound knowledge systems and the Vedas.

Referring to the cultural continuity across regions, the Governor pointed out that the ideas of the Ramayana and Mahabharata are reflected across India, including in Tamil Sangam literature such as Akananuru, Purananuru, Silappathikaram and Manimekalai.