Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur UGD project to be delayed further; TN refuses extra funds

COIMBATORE: The completion of the long-pending Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur underground drainage (UGD) project in Coimbatore has hit another roadblock after the Tamil Nadu government declined to approve additional funds sought by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) for House Service Connections (HSCs).

The funding refusal is expected to further delay the commissioning of the project, which has already overshot its original deadline by several years.

The UGD project, covering wards 87 to 100, is being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 591.14 crore with funding from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board is executing the project on behalf of the CCMC. Though work began in 2018 and was scheduled for completion by 2021, the project suffered major delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a series of administrative and technical hurdles.

According to officials, nearly 99% of the project work has now been completed. Major components such as sewer pipelines, machine holes, pumping stations, lifting stations and the 30.5 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) at Vellalore have been fully finished. However, the crucial HSC work, connecting individual houses to the main sewer lines, remains incomplete, preventing the project from being fully commissioned.

The project has faced several setbacks in the past, including prolonged delays in obtaining permission from Southern Railway to lay UGD pipelines across railway tracks near Podanur. The technically challenging task of installing pipelines both above and below the tracks took considerable time, slowing overall progress. After overcoming that obstacle, officials now find themselves grappling with a financial dispute over HSC installations.