Madras HC suggests audit into AAGs appearing in ‘small matters’, charging huge fees

MADURAI: Observing that good governance requires that funds from public exchequer are drawn on a measured basis and not given away capriciously to a favoured few, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court deprecated the practice of additional advocate generals appearing even in small matters where their presence were not really required, resulting in huge quantum of fee being paid to them.

“It is time an audit is undertaken regarding the payment of fees to the law officers,” the court said.

Justice GR Swaminathan made the observations while hearing a plea filed by P Thirumalai, former standing counsel for the Madurai city corporation seeking settlement of his pending fee by the corporation. The judge noted that AAGs appear even in small matters where their presence is not really required which even a novice of a government counsel could handle.

“While Courts cannot enquire into the quantum of fees paid to the senior counsel and AAGs, good governance requires that funds from public exchequer are drawn on a measured basis and not given away capriciously to a favoured few,” he observed.