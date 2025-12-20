Madurai man dies by suicide over Deepathoon lamp issue; police rule out foul play

MADURAI: A 40-year-old man who ended his life on Thursday inside a CCTV monitoring room attached to a police station in Madurai city allegedly upset over non-lighting of lamp on Thiruparankundram hill pillar, had no health or debt issues, and the police suspect no foul play in his death, according to a preliminary investigation report.
On Friday, a senior police officer based on the preliminary inquiry said that the man (P Poorna Chandran) “had neither health nor debt issues”. While inspecting his mobile phone, they found no trace of anyone instigating him to take the extreme step, the officer said, adding that “it looks like a voluntary attempt”.
Meanwhile, Chandran’s widow Indhumathi, in a letter to Chief Minister M K Stalin, urged him to support her family, stating that her husband’s extreme step was for a cause “seeking to light deepam”.
Periyasamy, the father of the deceased, told TNIE that he never expected his son to take the extreme step, stating that he might have kept the idea of ending life without expressing it outside. Periyasamy is an advocate.
The family accepted his body on Friday afternoon and he was cremated. BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran said the DMK government must take responsibility for the suicide.
Addressing the media in Madurai on Friday, Nagenthran said at least now the government should allow lighting of lamp on the Deepathoon (stone pillar).
Moreover, lighting deepam is not related to religion but is a cultural right of Tamils, he said, adding that suicide is not a solution to any problem. Nagenthran said the government must provide a job to Indhumathi, besides a compensation of `1 crore. On behalf of the BJP and the Hindu Munnani, he handed over `10 lakh to Indhumathi.
Chandran ended his life in Tallakulam police station limits in support of lighting of the lamp on the Deepathoon based on the Madurai Bench order.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)