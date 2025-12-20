Madurai man dies by suicide over Deepathoon lamp issue; police rule out foul play

MADURAI: A 40-year-old man who ended his life on Thursday inside a CCTV monitoring room attached to a police station in Madurai city allegedly upset over non-lighting of lamp on Thiruparankundram hill pillar, had no health or debt issues, and the police suspect no foul play in his death, according to a preliminary investigation report.

On Friday, a senior police officer based on the preliminary inquiry said that the man (P Poorna Chandran) “had neither health nor debt issues”. While inspecting his mobile phone, they found no trace of anyone instigating him to take the extreme step, the officer said, adding that “it looks like a voluntary attempt”.

Meanwhile, Chandran’s widow Indhumathi, in a letter to Chief Minister M K Stalin, urged him to support her family, stating that her husband’s extreme step was for a cause “seeking to light deepam”.

Periyasamy, the father of the deceased, told TNIE that he never expected his son to take the extreme step, stating that he might have kept the idea of ending life without expressing it outside. Periyasamy is an advocate.