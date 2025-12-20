Nurses’ protest for regularisation of job, pay hike in Chennai enters second day

CHENNAI: Nurses recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) continued their protest on Friday, pressing for various demands, including regularisation of service and pay hike.

Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the nurses’ detention and demanded job regularisation for them.

Over 600 nurses affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Nurses Development Association launched a hunger strike on Thursday, demanding fulfilment of election promises and the regularisation of 8,000 nurses. They were detained by the police and released later. However, the nurses continued their protest in Urapakkam on Friday. The association general secretary, N Subin, said they would continue the protest till their demands are met and are ready to face consequences.

Taking to ‘X’, AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami condemned the detention of nurses on Thursday and demanded the government to fulfil their poll promise in 2021.