Nurses’ protest for regularisation of job, pay hike in Chennai enters second day

CHENNAI: Nurses recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) continued their protest on Friday, pressing for various demands, including regularisation of service and pay hike.
Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the nurses’ detention and demanded job regularisation for them.
Over 600 nurses affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Nurses Development Association launched a hunger strike on Thursday, demanding fulfilment of election promises and the regularisation of 8,000 nurses. They were detained by the police and released later. However, the nurses continued their protest in Urapakkam on Friday. The association general secretary, N Subin, said they would continue the protest till their demands are met and are ready to face consequences.
Taking to ‘X’, AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami condemned the detention of nurses on Thursday and demanded the government to fulfil their poll promise in 2021.
Speaking to reporters, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the nurses will be absorbed as and when vacancies arise. After the government took charge, 251 vacancies arose in 2021, and their service was regularised. In 2022, 678 vacancies arose, and were filled. In 2024, permanent appointments for 694 nurses, including those in the 11 newly-formed government medical colleges were made.
Also, orders were given to 502 people in 2025. Now, 169 vacancies have arisen. Permanent work orders will be given for 169 people in a few days. After this government took charge, 3,783 nurses have benefited. Another 8,322 people need to be made permanent, he said.
“This department has created a situation where there are no vacancies. In such a scenario, holding protests is not democratic. This government has not abandoned anyone. Besides, we are going to approach the court to include 714 people, who worked during the Covid period, in the list through communal rotation. If the protesters are ready for talks, we are willing to talk to them,” he added.