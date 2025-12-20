SC man hacked to death over Rs 5 refund for liquor bottle in Thoothukudi; two held

THOOTHUKUDI: A 25-year-old Scheduled Caste man was hacked to death at Gandhi Nagar in Sathankulam on Friday allegedly over refund for Tasmac liquor bottle. The deceased was identified as K Sudalaimuthu of Gandhinagar.

According to police, Sudalaimuthu, a daily wage labourer, had gone to drink in a Tasmac bar on Thursday night. Sundar, who belongs to Most Backward Class (MBC) and works in the bar returned Rs 5 instead of Rs 10. Sudalaimuthu questioned him about this and it resulted in an altercation between them.

Early on Friday morning, Sundar, along with a friend Jegadeesh went to Sudalaimuthu’s house and threatened him. Around 10.30 am, when Sudalaimuthu was talking with his friend in front of a theatre, two bike borne men hacked him to death. Upon receiving information, Sathankulam police rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, his family members gathered at the spot and prevented police from shifting the body to government hospital for autopsy, demanding to arrest the accused immediately.

Relatives of Sudalaimuthu, who is survived by his wife and three children, demanded a government job for his wife, and compensation of Rs one crore. A contingent of police headed by Sathankulam and Tiruchendur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) pacified the protesters and sent the body to Sathankulam government hospital for post mortem.

Superintendent of Police Albert John spoke to the wife of the deceased, and assured to take steps to prosecute the accused. Subsequently, police arrested Sundar and Jegadeesh in connection with the murder.