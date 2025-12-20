TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi flags off 125 e-buses from Poonamallee depot

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off the latest batch of 125 electric buses, comprising 45 air-conditioned and 80 non-AC buses, from Poonamallee depot.

The buses, procured at a cost of Rs 214.5 crore that includes Rs 43.53 crore for developing maintenance and charging infrastructure at the depot, will operate on 10 routes across the city.

Until now, as many as 380 electric buses (100 AC and 280 non-AC deluxe buses), out of MTC’s plan to procure 625 buses under the Chennai Sustainable Urban Services Programme, have hit the road. The programme is supported by the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. All the buses are being operated under the gross cost contract model, under which MTC collects fare while private operators are paid on a per-kilometre basis — Rs 77.06 per km for non-AC buses and Rs 80.84 per km for AC buses, subject to a minimum of 200 km operation per day. Owing to a shortage of conductors, the electric buses will be operated by temporary drivers and conductors.

The new buses will ply on routes connecting Poonamallee with Anna Square (25), Broadway (54, 101CT), T Nagar (154), Red Hills (62), KCBT (66P), Thiruvanmiyur (49X), Thiruvallur (597A), Sunguvarchathiram (578) and Thirumazhisai-Broadway (101X).

All 380 buses are ultra-low-floor, disabled-friendly models with low-floor seating in the front and raised seating at the rear.

CM MK Stalin had inaugurated 120 electric buses at Vyasarpadi depot on June 30, while the Deputy Chief Minister flagged off 135 buses from the Perumbakkam e-depot on August 12.