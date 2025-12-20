Tourism department to rope in influencers to promote 'offbeat' tourism attractions in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: As part of efforts to promote “offbeat” tourist spots like Puliyancholai, Pachamalai Hills, Birds Park and Mangalam Falls in and around Tiruchy, the district tourism department has decided to leverage the reach of social media and rope in local influencers to “generate interest” in such getaways.

"Engaging local influencers would help reach a wider audience, particularly young travellers, and generate interest in offbeat destinations. The initiative is also expected to boost the local economy by creating livelihood opportunities for residents through increased tourist footfall," District Tourism Officer SM Sribalamurugan told TNIE.

Taking the proposed theme park at Mukkombu - for which he said a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the water resources department (WRD) is being awaited - as example, the tourism official explained that “once the infrastructure works are completed”, focused online campaigns are planned to be roll out with the help of the local influencers.

They would showcase improved access roads, basic amenities and safety measures at such tourist destinations, he added. “The content will highlight the natural beauty of the locations while also providing practical information to encourage responsible tourism,” he also said.