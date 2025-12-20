Union government bent on destroying 100-day work scheme completely: VCK president Thirumavalavan

COIMBATORE: VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan said on Friday that the union government has decided to completely destroy the 100-day work scheme.

Addressing press at the Coimbatore International Airport, he said there was no better example of the low-level politics by BJP, by removing Gandhi's name from the 100-day work scheme.

"Ever since, the BJP came to power, they have been bent on belittling Mahatma Gandhi and celebrating Nathuram Godse as a patriot. They have renamed the scheme as G Ram G by removing Gandhi's name. They are flowing out hatred towards Gandhi," he said.

He said that the union government started destroying the scheme by gradually reducing fund allocation in the last few years. Replying to a query related to election preparatory works by the party, he said that soon, the party will appoint district secretaries to each assembly constituency in 234 constituencies in the state. After the appointment of the district secretary in each constituency, they will focus on election work, he added.

Replying to a suicide in Madurai and citing the Thiruparankundram issue, he said, "It is a worrying incident and I express deep condolences to his family. Tamil Nadu government should provide appropriate compensation and government jobs to the family of the man and support them. This is the first blow to the BJP's religious fanaticism politics. I am worried what else they are going to do further," he added.