Digitised health management system streamlines patient care at Salem GH

SALEM: Following its rollout at two government medical college hospitals in the state, the Health Management Information System (HMIS) 3.0 system has now been incorporated at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) in Salem, streamlining outpatient services and digital record management.

The system was rolled out at the Salem Government Hospital on November 3 and has been in operation for 46 days. Senior hospital officials said, "The system has been successfully implemented and has significantly eased the outpatient experience. Patients no longer have to stand in long queues or carry bundles of laboratory reports and prescription records during repeat visits."

Under HMIS 3.0, every patient is assigned a unique identification number linked to their mobile phone number. A dedicated mobile application enables patients to access their medical records digitally. Patients are also able to view their test results on their registered mobile numbers once the tests are completed, reducing the need for physical collection of reports and repeat hospital visits.

"Outpatient registration, prescription writing and laboratory reporting have been fully digitised. Each patient is issued a unique printed identification card with a barcode, enabling seamless tracking across departments,” officials explained, adding, “During follow-up visits, doctors can access patients' previous medical records online, which aids continuity of care."

Acknowledging that not all patients are technologically adept or own smartphones, officials said alternative measures have been put in place. "Patients registering for the first time are issued a physical card containing a barcode linked to their unique ID. During subsequent visits, the barcode can be scanned to retrieve the patient's complete medical history. In cases where the card is misplaced, a new card can be issued using the patient's mobile number," an official said.