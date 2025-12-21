Gang arrested for kidnapping Telangana-based businessman in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police have rescued a 57-year-old Telangana-based businessman who was kidnapped by a gang from Valasaravakkam over an unpaid loan of Rs 5 crore. A special team intercepted the gang in Andhra Pradesh, and arrested six people in connection with the crime.

The victim, Ravindra Gowda, reportedly ran a used luxury car business in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district. Police said Gowda had suffered losses exceeding Rs 5 crore in the business. As he was facing harassment from creditors over the unpaid dues, he shifted his family to Chennai on December 7.

On Friday, when Gowda was cleaning his two-wheeler, a gang of masked men arrived in a white SUV without a registration plate, bundled him into the vehicle and fled. His daughter, Prasanna Lakshmi, alerted the police after neighbours informed her of the abduction.

A team led by Koyambedu Inspector Rajesh tracked the vehicle to Andhra Pradesh.

The police intercepted the SUV, rescued Gowda, and arrested the six suspects, identified as I Veraat Jaiswal (38), V Ramulu (41), M Babu Narsing Rao (45), D Srikanth (30), TV Preetham Kumar (35), and B Nagaraju (35), all natives of Telangana.