Hindi imposition will never be allowed in Tamil Nadu, says Dy CM Udhayanidhi

NAGAPATTINAM: Hindi imposition will never be allowed in Tamil Nadu, even under the guise of implementation of the three-language policy, said Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Nagapattinam on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering during the birth centenary celebrations of ‘Isai Murasu’ Nagore EM Hanifa held at the Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Udhayanidhi said, “As long as the footprints of Nagore Hanifa remain on this land and his voice remains in the air, Tamil Nadu will never allow Hindi imposition.”

Recalling how a young Nagore Hanifa and former chief minister M Karunanidhi participated in the language agitation announced by ‘Periyar’, Udhayanidhi said, “Hindi imposition is now attempting to re-enter the state in different forms.”

Alleging that the union government was trying to impose Hindi through the three-language policy, Udhayanidhi reasoned that the former stated that it would disburse funds to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore to Tamil Nadu only if the state accepted the policy. Quoting Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi said Hindi imposition will never be allowed even if the union government offered Rs 10,000 crore. Earlier in the day, the deputy chief minister visited Nagore and inaugurated the EM Nagore Hanifa Centenary Park near the Silladi Dargah for public use.

He also inaugurated a sailboat training centre at the Nagapattinam port, established by the district administration, port authorities and the Royal Madras Yacht Club, Chennai.