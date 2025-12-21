Lack of classrooms: Learning hits a wall at Gudalur school in TN's Tenkasi

TENKASI: Parents of students studying at the Government High School in Gudalur village near Sivagiri claimed that their children are being forced to study under the shade of trees and school walls due to a shortage in classrooms and a delay in the construction of a sanctioned additional building.

Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, the parents said that the existing school building has been dilapidated and the kitchen had already collapsed, forcing the cook to prepare food in the open. "Around 126 children from classes 6 to 10 study in the school. Students from Gudalur, Ramanathapuram, Mettupatti, Kodangipatti, Velayuthapuram and other nearby hamlets have been depending on the school for decades. However, the school does not have an adequate number of classrooms. Students, particularly those from Class 6, are made to take classes under a tree or in the shade of the walls. This makes the children uncomfortable and causes distraction," said one of the parents.