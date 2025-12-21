Nation will be in shock post Pongal, says Sengottaiyan

COIMBATORE: TVK’s Chief Coordinator K A Sengottaiyan on Saturday said that the venue and time of the TVK’s next public meeting will be decided after meeting with its leader Vijay.

When asked about the TVK’s strategy and alliance for the 2026 assembly election, the senior leader said the country will be shocked after witnessing the developments after Pongal. Sengottaiyan was addressing the media at Coimbatore International Airport on Saturday on his way to Chennai.

‘Crawling baby will rule’

Reacting to the HR&CE Minister Sekarbabu’s recent statement that TVK is a crawling baby, Sengottaiyan said the crawling baby will rule the state after growing up as an adult.

Responding to former BJP State President Tamilisai Soundarrajan’s comment that the TVK is not in the (electoral) field, Sengottaiyan said the results of the state polls will prove whether we are in the field or not.

When asked about the 97 lakh voters who have been deleted in the Special Intensive Revision, Sengottaiyan said Vijay has already issued a statement.