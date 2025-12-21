New command centre to monitor wildlife 24x7 in TN's Gudalur

NILGIRIS: As part of mitigating human-wildlife conflict, a state-of-the-art Command-and-Control Centre has been established at Genepool Garden in the Nadugani forest range in the Gudalur forest division.

The centre, constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore, was inaugurated on Saturday by Nilgiris MP A Raja in the presence of Supriya Sahu Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, and other senior forest department officials, and Nilgiris district collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru.

Thirty-four AI-enabled cameras and 12 highly advanced AI-based monitoring systems have been set up at 46 locations in the human-wildlife conflict hotspots in the forest division as part of the modernisation of the Tamil Nadu Forest Force.

Wildlife movement across these critical points will be monitored round the clock, enabling the system to generate real-time alerts on animal presence and potential conflict situations. These alerts are transmitted instantly to field staff through the Command-and-Control Centre and to the public via 24 alert poles fitted with speakers near the human habitations as well as by SMS notifications.

Raja, later addressing the media, claimed that it is the first-of-its-kind initiative in the state forests. A similar facility at Madukkarai is for monitoring only along the railway track.

The cameras can detect the elephants as well as tigers even when 10 percent of their body parts are detected.

Supriya Sahu said that the forest department and the people will get alerts round the clock.