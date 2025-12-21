No elephant deaths on railway tracks in Madukkarai stretch in 22 months

COIMBATORE: There were no elephant deaths on the railway tracks in the last 22 months in the Madukkarai forest thanks to early warning systems using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based cameras introduced by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department.
Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, reviewed the work on Friday by visiting the control room at Puthupathi village on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border
She was accompanied by Conservator of Forests and Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) Field Director N Venkatesh and District Forest Officer N Jayaraj.
"AI early-warning system, which has enabled nearly 6,000 safe elephant crossings, shows that technology can meaningfully reduce conflict when applied thoughtfully. No system is ever perfect, but solutions like this show what is possible when prevention is prioritised. Zero elephant deaths on railway tracks in the last two years in Madukkarai, Tamil Nadu, on the very tracks that once witnessed tragic losses of precious elephant lives," she posted on her X handle.
Two dozen 360-degree-wide hybrid thermal cameras have been functioning since February 9, 2024 for a 7.05-kilometre distance from the railway tracks A and B at Boluvampatti block I Reserve Forest in Solakkarai.
They were set up on the top of 12 high-mass towers along with a control room at a cost of Rs 7.2 crore.
It may be recalled that as many as 5,260 elephants have crossed the railway track safely till May 2025. Also many were diverted by the staff before they approached the track after they were alerted from the AI control room. In the last six months alone 750 elephants crossed the track safely or were sent back before they approached the railway track at Madukkarai.
AI cameras have helped the safe passage of leopards, spotted deer and gaur too.
Eleven wild elephants were killed on railway tracks in Madukkarai stretch from 2008 to 2022 with the last being reported in November 2021 when three elephants died.
Also, 14 elephants died due to various reasons this year in the seven forest ranges in the Coimbatore forest division. The figure was eight in 2024. On an average 15 elephants die every year due to natural and a few unnatural cases.