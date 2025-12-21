No elephant deaths on railway tracks in Madukkarai stretch in 22 months

COIMBATORE: There were no elephant deaths on the railway tracks in the last 22 months in the Madukkarai forest thanks to early warning systems using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based cameras introduced by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, reviewed the work on Friday by visiting the control room at Puthupathi village on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border

She was accompanied by Conservator of Forests and Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) Field Director N Venkatesh and District Forest Officer N Jayaraj.

"AI early-warning system, which has enabled nearly 6,000 safe elephant crossings, shows that technology can meaningfully reduce conflict when applied thoughtfully. No system is ever perfect, but solutions like this show what is possible when prevention is prioritised. Zero elephant deaths on railway tracks in the last two years in Madukkarai, Tamil Nadu, on the very tracks that once witnessed tragic losses of precious elephant lives," she posted on her X handle.