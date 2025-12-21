Parties criticising DMK only to stay relevant: Senthil Balaji

COIMBATORE: "Whether it is existing parties or new ones, there is a situation in Tamil Nadu where it is impossible to remain in politics without criticising the DMK. They can only stay in politics if they criticise the DMK," said former minister V Senthil Balaji, on Saturday.
When asked about speculations that he will contest from Coimbatore in the 2026 elections, he said he had seen such posts on social media. “Karur suits me well as the people of Karur have supported me for five consecutive terms. There is no need to give attention to opinions on social media. The people of Karur continue to support me, leaving no room for such doubts. However, the DMK will win in all 10 constituencies in Coimbatore," he said.
Senthil Balaji, the West Zone in-charge of the DMK, gave guidance to party functionaries during an advisory meeting of the party’s Coimbatore district officials at Peelamedu in the city on Saturday. On the sidelines of the event, he addressed reporters, saying, "The draft electoral list has been given to our party functionaries, who are instructed to examine it booth-wise to check for any eligible voters who may be omitted or for any ineligible ones who may have been included. We will raise objections accordingly."
Regarding actor Vijay's remarks calling the DMK as an "evil force," Balaji said, "They are compelled to criticise DMK and there is no need to heed any criticisms that do not offer useful advice to the government. During the Coimbatore Lok Sabha election, the contestant (Annamalai) made many promises, while the media portrayed him like a winner. Now, similarly, an image is being built for others (Vijay). But it is ultimately the people who will decide who becomes the CM, not the media," he said
When questioned about BJP state president Nainar Nagenthiran's claim that the DMK's bogus votes were removed, Balaji asked, "We need to check in which year these removed voters were added. When the AIADMK, allied with the BJP, was in power, did they not know about these alleged bogus votes? Were they considered legitimate back then, and have they now turned into bogus votes?"