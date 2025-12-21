Santhanakoodu festival: Group objects to preparatory work atop Thiruparankundram

MADURAI: A day before the Santhanakoodu festival at Sikkandar dargah in Thiruparankundram hill, a section of people had a heated argument with officials on Saturday after a few persons were allowed to carry out preparatory works at the dargah.

Amid the continuing ‘deepathoon’ controversy, four persons were seen proceeding towards the dargah to make arrangements for the Santhanakoodu festival which starts from Sunday. Their action triggered objections from a few people. This led to heated exchanges with the police personnel deployed in the area. The people also insisted that no individual or group should be allowed to go atop the hill. Police personnel held talks with them.

Meanwhile, 10 members of the Tirupparankundram Hill Protection Federation were apprehended when they tried to pay homage near the temple to Poornachandran, who allegedly ended his life ‘in anguish’ over Karthigai Deepam not being lit on the pillar. Likewise, a few members of Hindu outfits who attempted to pay homage to Poornachandran before Rameswaran temple, were also detained.