Sathankulam ex-SI moves HC after court bins plea

MADURAI: Former sub inspector P Ragu Ganesh, one of the key suspects in the Sathankulam custodial death case, has recently moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, seeking to set aside an order passed by the Additional District and Sessions Court of Madurai, which is conducting trial in the case.

On November 24, the trial court rejected his application seeking the production of a medical investigation report by Dr Ponesakki before the court, which, according to Ganesh, stated that the two victims — P Jeyaraj and his son Beniks —had died of medical negligence.

Ganesh, in his recent petition, stated that Ponesakki is a government servant and the investigation report prepared by him is a fact-finding report, which has not been declared by the state as a privileged document. He claimed that the doctor, in his statement before the police under Section 161(3) of the CrPC, disclosed that the victims would not have died if they had received proper treatment.

Alleging that the victims had been taken to the hospital not for bodily injuries, he added that murder charges would not arise if Ponesakki’s report was taken into consideration.

Ganesh claimed that the trial court had rejected his application by observing that the report would be helpful for a departmental inquiry but not for judicial proceedings in the above case.

He sought a direction from the high court to set aside the order.

Justice N Mala adjourned his plea to January 5 for a response from the CBI.