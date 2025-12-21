Staff seek new premises for co-op society after Madurai GRH eviction notice

MADURAI: Medical staff have sought an alternative building for the Medical Staff Cooperative Credit Society after Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) asked it to vacate its present premises, which is proposed to be converted into a girls’ hostel for Madurai Medical College (MMC).
According to sources, MM 3144 Medical Staff Cooperative Credit Society was established in 1977 to provide loans mainly to its members, who are largely health department employees. The society currently operates with an annual turnover of Rs 33 crore.
A medical staff member highlighted the importance of the cooperative credit society. He said, “The society has over 750 members, mainly medical professionals such as lab assistants, nurses and others. Each member is eligible for a loan of up to Rs 14 lakh. The society was allowed to function in the building considering its role in extending loans to health department staff. For the past 30 years, it has been operating by paying nominal rent. Located within a medical college in the heart of the city, it is easily accessible for staff from GRH and MMC, ensuring convenience for most beneficiaries. However, shifting to another location would create major accessibility issues.”
An official from the society said the nearby girls’ hostel is facing a space crunch. “To meet their expansion needs, they require 1,200 square feet of our space and have asked us to vacate. As a result, we are looking for alternative arrangements. Since the rented building offered to us is outside the premises of Madurai Medical College and Government Rajaji Hospital, we have proposed shifting to an unused space available within the medical institution itself,” the official added.
Speaking to TNIE, GRH Dean Dr L Arul Sundaresh Kumar said, “We have requested them to vacate the premises, but they need a separate room with power supply and basic amenities. We are currently holding discussions with the PWD department to arrange such facilities either within GRH or Madurai Medical College.”