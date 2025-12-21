Staff seek new premises for co-op society after Madurai GRH eviction notice

MADURAI: Medical staff have sought an alternative building for the Medical Staff Cooperative Credit Society after Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) asked it to vacate its present premises, which is proposed to be converted into a girls’ hostel for Madurai Medical College (MMC).

According to sources, MM 3144 Medical Staff Cooperative Credit Society was established in 1977 to provide loans mainly to its members, who are largely health department employees. The society currently operates with an annual turnover of Rs 33 crore.

A medical staff member highlighted the importance of the cooperative credit society. He said, “The society has over 750 members, mainly medical professionals such as lab assistants, nurses and others. Each member is eligible for a loan of up to Rs 14 lakh. The society was allowed to function in the building considering its role in extending loans to health department staff. For the past 30 years, it has been operating by paying nominal rent. Located within a medical college in the heart of the city, it is easily accessible for staff from GRH and MMC, ensuring convenience for most beneficiaries. However, shifting to another location would create major accessibility issues.”