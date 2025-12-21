TN tops states in patent filing, submitted 15,440 applications in 2024-25, says Minister Rajaa

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has consolidated its position as India’s leading hub for indigenous innovation, emerging as the top state for patent filings in 2024-25 with 15,440 applications -- more than any other state in the country.

The tally gives Tamil Nadu a commanding 23% share of all patent applications filed by Indian applicants nationwide during the year, out of a total 68,201. The scale of the lead is underlined by the pace of growth: patent filings from the state rose 62% year-on-year, jumping from 9,565 in 2023-24 to 15,440 in 2024-25.

This is attributed to the surge to a long-running policy focus on building a full innovation pipeline — from higher education and applied research to manufacturing depth and commercialisation. “This is what happens when you invest consistently in education, research, manufacturing and innovation,” Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said in a social media post on Saturday, pointing to the breadth of applicants now filing intellectual property from the state.