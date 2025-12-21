Two years on, no sight of promised monthly aid for TN para athlete

THOOTHUKUDI: All of 21, P Muthuselvi of Sathankulam in the district has represented Tamil Nadu in several

national-level para athletic tournaments, including the Khelo India Para Games held in March 2025. While not even her locomotor disability has stopped her from participating in athletic events like

100 metre dash, long jump and javelin throw, she awaits in anticipation the release of the monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 the state government had promised her two years ago.

Muthuselvi, who has been pursuing MA in English at a private institution, has 70% locomotor disability on the right hand since birth. Considering how her father – the breadwinner in her family – is a painter, a private foundation has supported Muthuselvi financially to pursue her education since school. On November 6, 2023, help came in the form of the special tahsildar for Social Security Scheme (SSS) of Sathankulam taluk who issued orders for payment of a monthly assistance of Rs 1500 under the 'Differently Abled Pension Scheme'.

Muthuselvi told TNIE that the financial assistance has not been credited to her savings bank account even once since the orders were issued.

"I have approached tahsildars and petitioned the collector more than a dozen times to address the issue. No action, however, was taken," Muthuselvi said.

"Due to age, my father could not go for work. The state government must hence sanction the pension and issue necessary orders to credit the arrears," Muthuselvi urged.

When contacted, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Geetha Jeevan expressed ignorance over the matter and assured necessary steps to provide Muthuselvi with the financial assistance.