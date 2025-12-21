Union govt chasing ‘non-existent’ Saraswati civilisation stifles Tamil archaeological truth: CM Stalin

TIRUNELVELI: While the Union government continues to accord importance to ‘non-existent Saraswati river civilisation’, it is simultaneously attempting to prevent the publication of scientific findings that establish the antiquity of Tamil civilisation, Chief Minister MK Stalin alleged on Sunday.

Addressing a government function at the Tirunelveli Medical College grounds, Stalin accused the BJP-led Union government of obstructing archaeological excavations in Tamil Nadu, starting from Keezhadi and several other historical sites.

“Their intent is clear. No research that proves the antiquity of Tamils should take place, and even if it does, the findings should never come out in the public domain. Those who keep searching for an imaginary Saraswati civilisation refuse to see the evidence that we place before their eyes,” he said, adding that Tamil Nadu would not retreat from its responsibility of safeguarding its history.

“This is a struggle of over 2,000 years. We will not lose. We will continue to present evidence. We must take these findings to the people. That is why we are establishing museums,” he said, referring to the inauguration of the Porunai Museum, built on 13 acres over 54,296 square ft.