Union govt chasing ‘non-existent’ Saraswati civilisation stifles Tamil archaeological truth: CM Stalin

TIRUNELVELI: While the Union government continues to accord importance to ‘non-existent Saraswati river civilisation’, it is simultaneously attempting to prevent the publication of scientific findings that establish the antiquity of Tamil civilisation, Chief Minister MK Stalin alleged on Sunday.
Addressing a government function at the Tirunelveli Medical College grounds, Stalin accused the BJP-led Union government of obstructing archaeological excavations in Tamil Nadu, starting from Keezhadi and several other historical sites.
“Their intent is clear. No research that proves the antiquity of Tamils should take place, and even if it does, the findings should never come out in the public domain. Those who keep searching for an imaginary Saraswati civilisation refuse to see the evidence that we place before their eyes,” he said, adding that Tamil Nadu would not retreat from its responsibility of safeguarding its history.
“This is a struggle of over 2,000 years. We will not lose. We will continue to present evidence. We must take these findings to the people. That is why we are establishing museums,” he said, referring to the inauguration of the Porunai Museum, built on 13 acres over 54,296 square ft.
The Chief Minister pointed out that though the Union Budget of 2021 announced an Athichanallur museum, no work had begun so far. Stalin extended a public invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit the Keezhadi and Porunai museums in Tamil Nadu. “Only if you come and see will you understand how ancient Tamil civilisation truly is,” he said.
Stalin further alleged that the BJP government had deliberately weakened the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), which he described as the lifeline of rural India. He criticised the Union government for removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the scheme and renaming it with a Hindi title. He announced that on December 24, the DMK-led secular alliance would organise massive protests across Tamil Nadu against the Union government in that connection.
Taking a swipe at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin said the opposition leader had remained silent on the issue despite projecting himself as a farmer.
Chief Minister said he inaugurated 33 completed projects worth Rs 235.94 crore in Tirunelveli district, including a fully equipped hospital block at the TvMCH for cardiac, neurological, renal and liver care.
He also laid the foundation stone for a Rs 100-crore library to be named after Quaid-e-Millat in Tirunelveli. “Foundation stones were laid for new projects worth Rs 356.59 crore and welfare assistance amounting to Rs 101.49 crore was distributed to 45,477 beneficiaries,” he said.
Stalin said a new women’s hostel would be constructed at Rani Anna Government Women’s College at a cost of Rs 16 crore.