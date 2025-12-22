21 Tiruvannamalai farmers arrested over protest against ‘soil theft’ get bail

TIRUVANNAMALAI: As many as 21 farmers, including farmer leader Arul Arumugam, who were arrested allegedly in a false case in Tiruvannamalai for opposing the soil theft from Malappampadi lake, were released on bail from Vellore Central Prison on Sunday. After their release, fellow farmers belonging to the Uzhavar Urimai Iyakkam (Farmers Rights Movement) welcomed them by draping green shawls and raising slogans condemning the government. The farmers were granted conditional bail on Saturday, requiring them to sign at the Polur police station twice a day for 15 days.

Post release, Arul said that they were planning to continue their protest through legal means. "We had lodged complaints on the issue with multiple officials including Tiruvannamalai collector, district revenue officer (DRO), tahsildar, city commissioner, among others. A negotiation meeting was held by the DRO to dissuade the protest, during which the organisation demanded that cases be registered against those involved in the soil theft. However, there was no response to our demands. All the officials have colluded to protect the people behind the soil theft," he said.