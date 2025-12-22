Assist Salim Ali Centre to study detrimental effects of development: Madras HC to TN, CCMC

COIMBATORE: The Madras High Court has directed the state government, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation commissioner and the district forest officer (DFO) of Coimbatore Forest Division to extend all support to experts from Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, to study Valankulam and Ukkadam Lake to determine whether the corporation’s development activities are detrimental to the nestlings or other activities of the birds and their life.

A special division bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy asked the experts at Salim Ali Centre to also suggest measures to make development more eco-friendly and biodiversity-friendly, which will not affect any of the activities of the migratory birds or the inhabitant birds, and submit a report after two months to the court during the next hearing on February 20.

"The experts will study the existence, migration and habitat of the bird species that exist at and visit these lakes, and ascertain the purpose and needs of the various species and consider whether the development activities that are being carried out by the corporation are in any manner detrimental to the nestling or other activities of the birds and their life," the court observed.

The directions that are to be given by the court will depend on the expert report.