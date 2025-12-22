Broken STP: Untreated sewage discharged into lake in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Untreated sewage water is being discharged into Putlur Lake in Tiruvallur district and in-turn polluting the Cooum, according to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). The discharge originates from a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Periyakuppam, which handles the sewage from Tiruvallur municipality areas.

In an RTI reply, TNPCB noted that during their inspection conducted between September 24 and October 15 at the STP in Periyakuppam, which is under the municipality’s control, improper sewage management and untreated sewage discharge into Putlur lake were observed.

Speaking to TNIE, a TNPCB official said, “Following the findings, we have issued strict instructions to the Tiruvallur municipality to rectify the deficiencies and to ensure that no untreated sewage is discharged into the water bodies.”

The construction of the STP had begun in 2010 under the underground sewerage scheme at Rs 54.8 crore. The plant, with a treatment capacity of 6.2 MLD, was established in 2014 without the ‘consent to operate’ from TNPCB.

An official working at the STP told TNIE that the facility currently receives an inflow of about 5.5 MLD of sewage.

“However, as the existing plant has failed and the sewage is not being treated properly. As a temporary measure, we are adding bacteria to the sewage at pumping stations before it is pumped to the plant. Extreme greenish discharge from STP was suspected to be due to excessive bacterial growth,” the official said.

When TNIE visited the STP, it observed that raw sewage water remained stagnant inside the plant premises. While the treated sewage water is colourless, discoloured water was also continuously leaking into the lake from an outlet pipeline.