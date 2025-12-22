Chicken prices may bite consumers as poultry farmers plan strike from January 1

COIMBATORE: It may be a case of ‘chickens coming home to roost’ for the broiler companies in Tamil Nadu as farmers, who rear chickens on contractual basis for these companies, have decided to go on a strike from January 1 over “low chicken-rearing rates” offered by these firms. According to sources, if the strike takes effect as planned, consumers, too, may feel the pinch of higher chicken prices in the New Year.

According to sources, up to 95% of broiler rearing in TN is handled by these farmers, and broiler companies handle the remaining 5% in-house. The rate offered by broiler companies has been stuck at 6.5 kg for nearly five years and it must be revised to a minimum of Rs 20/ kg, say farmers.

The decision to halt production was taken at a consultative meeting at Annur in Coimbatore on Sunday. “We will go ahead with our decision, unless the state government calls for a tripartite – broiler companies, breeders, and officials of the animal husbandry department – meeting to resolve the issue,” the breeders said.

Over 10 lakh chickens (20-23 lakh kg) come out from farms in a week across the state. A minimum of 3 lakh kg chicken is required for daily consumption in TN. The requirement goes up to 4 lakh kg on Sundays. Broiler companies cannot hold young chickens (those coming out of eggs) for more than 12 hours.