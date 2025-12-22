Coimbatore: Semmozhi Poonga visitors turn flyover's down ramp into parking lot

COIMBATORE: The newly inaugurated Semmozhi Poonga at Gandhipuram attracts massive crowds, resulting in significant traffic jams on Dr Nanjappa Road and surrounding areas.

Due to the shortage of parking spaces at the park, many visitors use the nearby Gandhipuram flyover and nearby roads as a parking area especially on weekends.

The heavy footfall at the 45-acre botanical garden is attributed to public excitement over this new recreational spot, which features 23 themed gardens and various amenities.

From Sunday morning, the park was bustling with visitors, and by evening, attendance exceeded the limit. The available parking lots filled before 5 PM, prompting many to park on the down ramp of the flyover. The large crowd caused considerable traffic congestion and long queues for tickets.

In response to the chaos at the park gate junction, where the flyover begins, traffic police permitted the temporary use of one lane on the flyover's down ramp for parking. The line of parked vehicles extended for about a kilometre on the flyover on Sunday evening.