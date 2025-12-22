Dalit noon meal cook alleges caste discrimination in TN; petitions Collector, SP

KARUR: A 35-year-old Dalit woman has recently petitioned the district collector and the SP in Karur, alleging that she was removed from her post as a cook under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme (CMBS) at a panchayat union middle school near Thogamalai in Karur district, allegedly due to caste-based discrimination.

Sources said R Nirosha, a resident of Chinna Reddipatti in Thogamalai union, was appointed as a cook at the panchayat union middle school under the CMBS when the scheme was launched at the school on September 10, 2025. Nirosha was one of the two cooks working under the scheme at the school.

Speaking to TNIE, Nirosha alleged on Sunday that parents of some students benefiting from the scheme had objected to her cooking food for their children. They also made remarks referring to her caste. Subsequently, on December 16, the headmistress asked her to quit, stating that the parents had stopped sending their children for breakfast.