Detachable cribs: The star attraction this Christmas

TIRUCHY: With Christmas hardly days away, several shops in Tiruchy are coming to the rescue of those rushing with the decorations at their house by offering options such as lightweight, detachable plywood crib houses and illuminated “European-style” Christmas trees.

According to M Shri Thiyagarajan, proprietor of Annamalai Paper Stores on Allimal Street – a popular bazaar for Christmas purchases and stationery items -- several varieties of crib houses made of quality thin plywood, including models with motorised windmills, have been introduced this year.

"The prices range from Rs 650 to Rs 5,000 depending on size. Crib figures are made of polystone, ceramic and terracotta. Compared to last year, footfall has increased, and customers now focus more on quality than cost," he said. James Colossae, a resident of Thillai Nagar, said he usually reused the same crib house depicting the Nativity for several years but storing the bulky structure was a challenge.

"The newly-arrived detachable crib houses hence make it easier to assemble and store. The artistic finishes also reduce the need for extra decoration," he said, adding that the new designs had renewed his children's interest. Besides the detachable crib houses, traders noted that the “European-style” illuminated Christmas trees “with snow” is another key new arrival this year.

A salesperson at MPM Muthu General Stores said the trees are in high demand. "Earlier, regular Christmas trees cost between Rs 600 and Rs 1,000. Now, six-foot snow-covered illuminated trees priced around Rs 10,000 are selling fast, especially for churches and educational institutions," she said. Meanwhile, a wide variety of Santa Claus models - including dancing, musical, inflatable and 360-degree rotating Santas - continue to delight children and attract buyers across the city.