Food waste to fuel: Biogas project launched at Cuddalore MCH

CUDDALORE: A biogas production project using food waste was launched on the Cuddalore Government Medical College Hospital campus at Annamalainl Nagar in Chidambaram on Sunday. The initiative was implemented at the students’ hostel of the medical college as part of efforts by government institutions to promote recycling and use of sustainable energy in waste management.

Under the project, leftover food waste from daily cooking is collected and fed into a biogas digester, where it is converted into biogas through a biological decomposition process. The biogas produced is used for cooking at the hostel. This has reduced the use of conventional fuels and resulted in cutting down fuel expenses. The accumulation of food waste as garbage and the associated environmental pollution have also been reduced.

The project was developed with technical advice and guidance from Dr CG Saravanan and Dr B Prem Kumar of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Annamalai University. The biogas digester was designed, manufactured and installed on a pilot basis by GK Mod Fibreglass, Villupuram.

Inaugurating the project, Medical College Dean Dr C Thirupathi said, “As the initiative has been functioning successfully, studies are under way to expand the practical application of this technology that converts food waste into energy. This project serves as an exemplary model in environmental protection, waste management and the use of renewable energy. Similar biogas systems can be adopted by other hostels and institutions."