High waste cotton price: OE mills stop production

COIMBATORE: Open-End (OE) mills stopped production from Sunday due to an increase in procurement price for waste cotton from spinning mills.

The association for OE mills had announced earlier that several units would cut production by 50% and some would cease production fully due to the increase in price of waste cotton, a raw material, procured from the spinning mills.

Operators had claimed they could not operate the mills as waste cotton price had gone up by Rs 14 per kilogram in the last three months.

There are 600 OE mills in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Madurai, and Virudhunagar.

G Arulmozhi, president of Open-End Spinning Mills Association (OSMA) said,"About 600 open-end spinning mills in Tamil Nadu produce about 25 lakh kg of cotton grey yarn and 15 lakh kg of coloured yarn daily, but face severe losses from rising cotton waste prices amid falling cotton and yarn prices. OSMA's decision to cut production by 50% aims to seek better market conditions until profitability returns."