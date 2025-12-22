Kaniyakumari's Midalam villagers allege denial of basic infrastructure, want town panchayat reorganised

KANNIYAKUMARI: Residents of a portion of the Midalam coastal village have urged the authorities to bifurcate their area from the Palapallam town panchayat and merge it with the Midalam village panchayat, alleging denial of basic facilities.
Midalam is one of the important coastal villages situated along the Arabian Sea in Kanniyakumari. Comprising Midalam and nearby areas, it functions as a separate village panchayat. However, a few residential pockets along the coast fall under Palapallam panchayat, which has affected the development of these areas, residents alleged.
Speaking to TNIE, Midalam parish president R Sibil said Midalam, Mel Midalam, coastal villages, and other areas, including Devicode, Kanaoor, Kuttiparai, and Parambu, come under the Midalam Village Panchayat. However, some areas — Annai Nagar, Valanar Colony, Convent Street, and Snegapuram in Midalam coastal village — were attached to Palapallam and lacked basic development. Around 300 residents live in these areas, he said, adding that they have urged the authorities to attach these localities to the Midalam Village Panchayat.
B Vibin, a 26-year-old resident of Annai Nagar, said he had not witnessed any basic development in the area since his childhood. He said the area lacks a proper pathway, and residents return home after dusk, fearing snakes due to the absence of street lights. A resident of Snegapuram said they had migrated to the area after the tsunami from Midalam.
Alleging a lack of basic facilities such as drinking water and street lights, residents said they were paying higher property taxes under Palapallam, while the tax under Midalam was much less. They further alleged neglect by Palapallam panchayat authorities.
When contacted, an official from Palapallam panchayat denied the allegations, stating that basic amenities, including street lights and drinking water, had been provided in these areas. The official said a pathway could not be laid on patta land at Annai Nagar, and the process of identifying land for the path was underway. A drinking water project would also be coming up at Valanar Colony, the official added.