Kaniyakumari's Midalam villagers allege denial of basic infrastructure, want town panchayat reorganised

KANNIYAKUMARI: Residents of a portion of the Midalam coastal village have urged the authorities to bifurcate their area from the Palapallam town panchayat and merge it with the Midalam village panchayat, alleging denial of basic facilities.

Midalam is one of the important coastal villages situated along the Arabian Sea in Kanniyakumari. Comprising Midalam and nearby areas, it functions as a separate village panchayat. However, a few residential pockets along the coast fall under Palapallam panchayat, which has affected the development of these areas, residents alleged.

Speaking to TNIE, Midalam parish president R Sibil said Midalam, Mel Midalam, coastal villages, and other areas, including Devicode, Kanaoor, Kuttiparai, and Parambu, come under the Midalam Village Panchayat. However, some areas — Annai Nagar, Valanar Colony, Convent Street, and Snegapuram in Midalam coastal village — were attached to Palapallam and lacked basic development. Around 300 residents live in these areas, he said, adding that they have urged the authorities to attach these localities to the Midalam Village Panchayat.