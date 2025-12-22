Kelu Chennai Kelu reveals woes of TNUHDB residents

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, a city-based civic activist group staged a peaceful protest titled “Kelu Chennai Kelu” near Rajarathinam stadium on Sunday, highlighting “long-pending problems” faced by residents of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements. About 100 residents from tenements across the city, including K P Park, Moolakothalam, Perumbakkam, Tsunami Nagar, Ezhil Nagar and Kannagi Nagar, took part in the protest.

The residents alleged that tenement buildings were unfit for habitation due to peeling plaster, leaking roofs, sewage overflowing into toilets and the surrounding areas, non-functional lifts, and the lack of clean drinking water.

Arappor Iyakkam convenor Jayaram Venkatesan said the state government had relocated families who had lived for decades in various parts of Chennai to the city’s outskirts, but TNUHDB failed to provide even basic amenities. The high-rise tenements had become a burden for residents, Venkatesan said stressing the need for the government to rework its resettlement and rehabilitation policies to ensure dignified living conditions.

“The DVAC has already recommended the filing of an FIR against the contractor involved in construction of KP Park TNUHDB blocks. Complete re-plastering is required as the contractor used nearly 15 bags of sand instead of the prescribed five. However, the government has kept the file pending for almost two years without granting approval. We are planning to approach the court in this matter,” Venkatesan said.

The residents signed the campaign, and a petition outlining the recommendations was submitted to the government.

Recommendations