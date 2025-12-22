Man’s best friend gets a park of his own in Ooty, first in TN

NILGIRIS: Tamil Nadu’s first dedicated dog park was inaugurated at the tree arboretum in Ooty on Sunday, offering a play area and training facilities for pet dogs. Built at a cost of Rs 42.30 lakh, the park was launched by Nilgiris MP A Raja.

Designed to prepare dogs for district-, state- and national-level competitions, the park features 13 training activities, including doggie crawl, archway run, stepping riser, teeter-totter, hoop jump and weave poles. Separate sections have been created for small and large dogs within the arboretum.

The facility was constructed by the public works department using funds from the Green Tax Fund. While the land belongs to the revenue department, the horticulture department will be responsible for maintenance works.

Pet dog trainers and owners can bring their animals for training, officials said, adding that registration of dogs is mandatory. Dog owners from across Nilgiris district can register their pets on umcpetregistration.in, along with details such as the owner’s name and address, photographs of the dog, and vaccination records.

There will be an entry fee. An official from the animal husbandry department said the facility will also benefit tourists travelling to Ooty from Kerala, Karnataka and AP. “After long journeys, pets experience stress. Since dogs are not allowed in most gardens, this park gives them a space to relax and play,” the official said.

The tree arboretum is a popular venue for wedding photo shoots. “Many couples bring their pet dogs for photo sessions. The new dog park will make the visits more memorable,” an official said.