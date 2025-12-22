One lakh people cycle every Sunday under Fit India, says Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

PUDUCHERRY: Over one lakh people cycle every Sunday under the Fit India initiative, said Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh L Mandaviya. The minister made the remark during the first anniversary celebrations of the ‘Sunday on Cycles’ movement, organised under the Fit India programme of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, near the Gandhi statue on Beach Road in Puducherry.

Mandaviya also led a cycle rally, which was flagged off by Lieutenant Governor L Kailasnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy, involving youth and students.

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya said, “About a year ago, we started cycling one day a week on a pilot basis with fewer than 500 people. Today, it has spread across the country. More than one lakh people cycle every Sunday. Participants from over 10,000 locations across 700 districts share their cycling activity on the Fit India app. Cycling brings a change in mindset and lifestyle.”

He said cycling helps reduce environmental pollution and carbon emissions. “A one-kilometre cycle ride greatly reduces carbon emissions. Every citizen can take part in this,” he added.

Chief Minister Rangasamy said people should cycle at least one day a week to remain healthy. “While the availability of vehicles signifies development, physical exercise is essential to keep ourselves healthy. Cycling keeps the body healthy, and a healthy body ensures a healthy mind. It has been one year since the prime minister launched this cycling initiative emphasising health,” he said.