One more flyover proposed in Madurai to ease traffic

MADURAI: The State Highways Department has proposed the construction of a 600-metre-long flyover from Therkuvasal to Avaniyapuram. The proposed flyover will run parallel to the existing railway overbridge at Therkuvasal.

The Therkuvasal-Avaniyapuram Railway Over Bridge (ROB), a key arterial link connecting areas such as Keelavasal, Villapuram, and Avaniyapuram to the Madurai airport, is in urgent need of repair, posing serious safety risks to commuters. Maintained by the State Highways Department, the existing ROB handles thousands of vehicles and serves as a vital corridor connecting the city with its southern parts.

Considering the deteriorating condition of the bridge and the increasing traffic load, the department has proposed constructing a parallel bridge alongside the existing ROB to ensure commuter safety and ease traffic congestion.

Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, a senior official said the department has completed the assessment of land required for the project and worked out the estimated cost. "The proposal has been submitted to the government seeking administrative sanction. Once the sanction is obtained, the land acquisition process will be initiated before floating the tender," the official said.

He further stated that the existing ROB is a two-lane bridge, and the proposed flyover will also be a two-lane structure designed for one-way traffic. "After the construction, one bridge will be used for traffic moving from Therkuvasal to Avaniyapuram, while the other will be converted for vehicles travelling from Avaniyapuram to Therkuvasal," he added.