Part of NDA, says Puducherry CM Rangasamy after meeting with BJP working president Nitin Nabin

PUDUCHERRY: Bharatiya Janata Party national working president Nitin Nabin met Chief Minister N Rangasamy at his residence on Sunday and held discussions for about 15 minutes. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh L Mandaviya, Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam and BJP Puducherry in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana were present.

Though it was learnt that the meeting was held in the context of the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry, Nabin did not speak to the media after the meeting.

Rangasamy said it was a courtesy call. “The National Democratic Alliance government is functioning in Puducherry. We discussed issues related to the development of Puducherry and the funds required for government departments,” he said.

Replying to a question on the alliance, Rangasamy said, “We are currently part of the NDA.”

Namassivayam said it was the first visit of the BJP national working president to Puducherry. “In 2021, Rangasamy joined the alliance, and he is the leader of the NDA in Puducherry. He has never said that he is not part of our alliance. Therefore, there is no question of whether he will continue in the alliance,” Namassivayam said.

He said Nabin also participated in various BJP programmes and interacted with party workers and senior leaders. “With the 2026 election approaching, he gave guidance on the future plans of the party,” Namassivayam said.

Earlier, Rangasamy took Nabin and Mandaviya to Sri Sarguru Appa Paithiyam Swamigal temple. BJP state president VP Ramalingam and Speaker R Selvam were present.

Nabin later called on Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and held discussions, along with Mandaviya.