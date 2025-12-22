PMK state executive committee, general council to meet on December 29, says Ramadoss

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss on Sunday said the New Year State Special Executive Committee meeting and the State Special General Council meeting of the party will be held on December 29, at Ratnavel Jayakumar Marriage Hall in Five Roads, Salem.

In a statement, Ramadoss said, “The New Year special programme will be organised by the PMK to bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026. Party growth and activities, as well as the 2026 Assembly elections, will be discussed at the meetings.”

State, district, union, town, municipality and city-level office-bearers of all affiliated organisations, including the PMK, Vanniyar Sangam and Samuga Needhi Peravai, along with State Executive Committee members, State General Council members and special invitees, have been requested to attend, he said.

The statement further said the State Executive Committee meeting would be held as the first session. “This will be followed by the State General Council meeting. Members are requested to treat this as an official invitation and participate. New Year greetings will also be exchanged,” Ramadoss said.