Rs 70 lakh hawala money seized in Chennai, four arrested

CHENNAI: Four men carrying unaccounted cash and valuables worth about Rs 70 lakh, suspected to be hawala cash, were intercepted by the police near the railway tracks at Tondiarpet on Saturday morning.

When questioned, the men allegedly abused and threatened the police team and tried to escape. The police personnel from Korukkupet police station, along with the anti-narcotics intelligence unit, arrested all four and seized Rs 70 lakh in cash, 108g of gold jewellery and one kg of silver from their bags. The accused failed to produce any valid documents for the money and valuables, police said.

Further inquiry revealed that the four — Amarthaluru Venkata Suresh Babu (68), Ponnuru Venkata Kamal (35), Durga Gopi Kishore (60) and Pathan Pasiulla Khan (52) — were from Nellore. A case was registered for criminal intimidation and obstructing public servants, and the accused were remanded in judicial custody.