Santhanakoodu flag hoisted amid protest by ‘residents’

TIRUNELVELI: The flag hoisting ceremony marking the commencement of Santhanakoodu festival of the Sikandar dargah, located atop the Thiruparankundram hill, took place on Sunday night amid heavy police deployment, even as a group of individuals, claiming to be residents of the area, staged a protest demanding permission to climb the hill to light a deepam.

Earlier in the day, tension prevailed near the hill entrance when around 20 people blocked entry to the path leading to the dargah demanding permission to climb the hill to light a deepam. Police made it clear to the protesters that permission was given only for a few to climb the hill to make arrangements related to the Santhanakoodu festival. As they continued to protest, the protesters were detained and taken to a private hall and released in the evening.

BJP leader H Raja, who was on his way to the hill, was stopped by police at Thirunagar and taken to a marriage hall and released in the evening. Addressing reporters near the hill, Raja said the issue was not about communities but about protecting Hindu rights. He objected to the placement of dargah flags near the kallathi tree, which he claimed belonged to the temple.