SHGs bring flavours of state to Madhi food fest

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday inaugurated the Madhi food festival at Besant Nagar, where women from self-help groups would sell food items and products famous in different parts of the state. The festival is being organised by the Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation and will be held till December 24.

The festival features over 200 food items across 38 stalls, including Kancheepuram egg chocolates, chip varieties from Kanniyakumari, Nilgiris tea and Chettinadu snack varieties.

Speaking to reporters, Udhayanidhi said women from SHGs recorded sales of Rs 1.5 crore during last year’s festival in Chennai. A similar festival held in Madurai in November this year saw sales of Rs 62 lakh.

The corporation will also conduct training sessions for SHG women on value addition, hygiene in food preparation, and marketing during the festival, a release said.