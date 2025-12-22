SIR: 39,821 voters apply for inclusion in electoral rolls

CHENNAI: As many as 39,821 people have applied for inclusion in the Tamil Nadu electoral rolls using forms 6 and 6A during the first two days of claims and objections period, till 8 pm on December 20.

The claims and objections period began on December 19 with the release of the draft electoral rolls, in which over 97 lakh names were excluded. A daily bulletin about the SIR exercise from the office of Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said 413 people have applied using Form 7 for deletion/objection.

Significantly, there are around 2.5 lakh Booth Level Agents appointed by political parties. However, they have collected only two forms for inclusion during the first two days. The claims and objections period ends on January 18 and the final electoral rolls will be released on February 17.