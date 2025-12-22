Tiruchy records year’s coldest December at 18°C; chill likely to last for a few days

TIRUCHY: A rare spell of December cold is sweeping across Tiruchy, with the city recording 18.6°C on December 20, marking the second-coldest night since 2013. As per IMD records, Tiruchy experienced the coldest day of 2025 on December 15, with the mercury dipping to 18°C. Explaining the phenomenon, Tiruchy-based weather blogger N Prassana said the chill is not linked to rainfall.
“The Northeast monsoon is inactive. The southern peninsula is under strong high-pressure influence, where sinking air becomes dry and warm, reducing humidity and cloud formation,” he explained.
He added that below-normal night temperatures between 18°C and 20°C are likely to persist for at least a month, making the daytime colder with temperatures ranging from 24°C to 28°C. P Senthamarai Kannan, a scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, said the lowest temperature is likely to continue till January 2026.
The impact of cold is felt most at night, with the IMD’s official reading taken at 8.30 pm, which showed 18.6°C. Braving the cold, nurses who are recruited through the Medical Recruitment Board are staying overnight outside Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) as part of a round-the-clock sit-in protest demanding regularisation of their jobs. On Saturday night, over 50 nurses remained at the venue, wrapped in thin blankets. “This cold is new to us, but our resolve is stronger,” a nurse said.
The cold has also subtly reshaped daily routines. Morning walkers are avoiding pre-dawn hours, though some elderly residents find the weather invigorating. “This kind of cold is rare; it feels refreshing,” said Selvaraj (70), a retired veterinary doctor from Officers Colony.
Ayyappa devotees continue ritual baths despite the chill, but temple crowds now peak only after 7 am -7.30 am, unlike the usual pre-dawn rush. N Nathan, a resident of Palakarai, said he and his friends walk barefoot to the Ayyappa temple near the district court every day. “Last week has been really unbearable due to the cold. Still, no hardship can stop us as we make sure to reach the temple by 6 am,” he said.
Business is also getting affected due to the weather. Hoteliers report low footfall after 7 pm, as residents head indoors earlier than usual. As forecasts hint at a colder January 2026, Tiruchy’s brief winter is proving that even modest cold can feel intense in a city conditioned by heat.