Tiruchy records year’s coldest December at 18°C; chill likely to last for a few days

TIRUCHY: A rare spell of December cold is sweeping across Tiruchy, with the city recording 18.6°C on December 20, marking the second-coldest night since 2013. As per IMD records, Tiruchy experienced the coldest day of 2025 on December 15, with the mercury dipping to 18°C. Explaining the phenomenon, Tiruchy-based weather blogger N Prassana said the chill is not linked to rainfall.

“The Northeast monsoon is inactive. The southern peninsula is under strong high-pressure influence, where sinking air becomes dry and warm, reducing humidity and cloud formation,” he explained.

He added that below-normal night temperatures between 18°C and 20°C are likely to persist for at least a month, making the daytime colder with temperatures ranging from 24°C to 28°C. P Senthamarai Kannan, a scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, said the lowest temperature is likely to continue till January 2026.

The impact of cold is felt most at night, with the IMD’s official reading taken at 8.30 pm, which showed 18.6°C. Braving the cold, nurses who are recruited through the Medical Recruitment Board are staying overnight outside Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) as part of a round-the-clock sit-in protest demanding regularisation of their jobs. On Saturday night, over 50 nurses remained at the venue, wrapped in thin blankets. “This cold is new to us, but our resolve is stronger,” a nurse said.