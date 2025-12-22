Tiruppur: Farmers allege encroachment by private estate at Jambukkal Hill; collector orders survey

TIRUPPUR: Following complaints of encroachment of Jambukkal Hill, the Tiruppur district administration has ordered a survey of the hill and its fixed boundaries. Initiatives are under way to bring the hill under the control of the forest department.

The Jambukkal Hill, located near Amaravathi Dam in Andiyagoundanur village of Udumalpet in Tiruppur district, is spread across 2,769 acres. It was recorded as a forest area as per the revenue department records in 1912. In 1972, as per a Government Order of 1971, 314.31 acres of level land on the hill were granted to about 200 landless farmers on a conditional patta basis.

Now, farmers attached to the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam have alleged that a private estate that bought the land from some of them is engaging in encroachment activities on the hill.

A section of farmers have been engaged in a sit-in at the foothills, demanding an inquiry into the issue. "The private estate bought less than five acres of land and encroached a larger area on the hill."

A senior revenue department official said, "Currently, the hill is classified as 'karadu’ (a rocky terrain) in the revenue department records. We believe it should come under the forest department. About 40 years ago, 314 acres of level land on the hill were divided and conditional pattas were issued to poor farmers. Many of them have expired now, while many do not know where their land is located.”