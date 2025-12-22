Tiruppur: Farmers allege encroachment by private estate at Jambukkal Hill; collector orders survey

TIRUPPUR: Following complaints of encroachment of Jambukkal Hill, the Tiruppur district administration has ordered a survey of the hill and its fixed boundaries. Initiatives are under way to bring the hill under the control of the forest department.
The Jambukkal Hill, located near Amaravathi Dam in Andiyagoundanur village of Udumalpet in Tiruppur district, is spread across 2,769 acres. It was recorded as a forest area as per the revenue department records in 1912. In 1972, as per a Government Order of 1971, 314.31 acres of level land on the hill were granted to about 200 landless farmers on a conditional patta basis.
Now, farmers attached to the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam have alleged that a private estate that bought the land from some of them is engaging in encroachment activities on the hill.
A section of farmers have been engaged in a sit-in at the foothills, demanding an inquiry into the issue. "The private estate bought less than five acres of land and encroached a larger area on the hill."
A senior revenue department official said, "Currently, the hill is classified as 'karadu’ (a rocky terrain) in the revenue department records. We believe it should come under the forest department. About 40 years ago, 314 acres of level land on the hill were divided and conditional pattas were issued to poor farmers. Many of them have expired now, while many do not know where their land is located.”
"Farmers are protesting, alleging that a specific area of the hill has been encroached by a private estate. Documents reveal that the private company has purchased 231 acres from farmers who were given conditional pattas by the government. No one can buy the conditional patta given to SC persons. However, land given under conditional patta on a general basis can be purchased after a specified number of years," the official added.
"The district collector has formed a special team to investigate the complaint and submit a report. In addition, he has ordered a complete survey of the hill and the fixing of its boundaries. If encroachments are found, appropriate action will be taken. However, this task will take up to two months," he added.
B Rajesh, Deputy Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (Tiruppur Forest Division), said, "Revenue department records state that the hill was handed over to the forest department in 1970. However, it has not been officially handed over to the forest department. The related notification has not been published in the gazette. We have now initiated steps to bring the hill under the control of the forest department."
Tiruppur Collector Manish Narnaware said, "A full survey regarding this was ordered a few days ago. Officials have been instructed to verify the relevant documents as well."
V Vasanthakumar, owner of Jambukkal Estate, said, "I am a farmer. I have legally purchased patta lands in Jambukkal Hill and am engaged in farming. The conditions on the lands I purchased expired about 40 years ago. Many others, like me, have bought land here. But some people are complaining against me with ill intention."
A peace talk, to be chaired by Udumalpet RDO, is scheduled to be held on Monday.