TVK not pure, has cadres from other parties, says AIADMK's KP Munusamy

KRISHNAGIRI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is not a pure political party as it comprises cadres from different political hues, said AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy at Denkanikottai on Sunday.

“Recently TVK leader Vijay opined that DMK is an evil party and his TVK is a pure one. Vijay has just formed the party. Once he starts implementing welfare schemes, we will know whether his governance is evil or pure,” Munusamy said.

He cited a few leaders who joined the fledgling party from other parties.

“He launched his party with his fans. Now people from various political parties are joining. For instance, Aadhav Arjuna (who was with the VCK). Also, KA Sengottaiyan was in the AIADMK for five decades. The TVK is an impure party.”

Aadhav Arjuna’s family members were involved in the sale of lottery tickets in other states. In this case, how can the TVK be a pure party, he added.

People from various political parties have joined AIADMK on Sunday.