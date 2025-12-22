VB-G RAM G won’t guarantee work for poor all through year, alleges P Chidambaram

CHENNAI: Former union finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday charged that the VB-G RAM G scheme introduced by the BJP-led union government does not ‘guarantee’ employment to the poorest of the poor as the MGNREGA did and that the Congress will continue to oppose the new law until it is withdrawn as “it would affect crores of poor people”. The livelihood of around 12 crore people in the country depended on MGNREGA, he said.

Addressing a press conference at the TNCC headquarters in Chennai on Sunday, Chidambaram said that the rural employment scheme, according to the new Act, would not be implemented in all districts, but only in those notified by the central government. Also, as per the new scheme, for 60 days in a year there won’t be jobs.

“Under the new scheme, the central government will allocate a certain amount for the scheme. If the expenditure exceeds this allocation, the state government will bear the rest. While the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme was demand-driven, the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) scheme is supply-driven,” Chidambaram said.