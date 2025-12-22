Where they dance, heal & belong: Vellore’s women dance their way to fitness, lone zumba trainer shows how

VELLORE: As music echoes through a small studio in Vellore’s Gandhi Nagar, women of different ages move together, laughing, sweating and cheering one another on. For many, this one hour of zumba is not just exercise — it is the time they finally give themselves.
Among them is 50-year-old SR Gouthami, a government employee who has been attending classes for the past 18 months. Despite her busy schedule, she makes it a point to show up. “Earlier, I had knee pain, my muscles were stiff and I could not sit on the floor. But now I am finding the changes after taking zumba,” she said.
Guiding the class is Parvathi Raj, a 29-year-old zumba trainer whose journey into fitness was unexpected. Originally from Karnataka, Parvathi moved to Vellore a decade ago and worked as an electrical engineer. After quitting her job, she joined an aerobics class, where trainers encouraged her to teach. Determined to be properly qualified, she went to Chennai and earned certifications in aerobics, personal training and zumba. She began taking classes in 2015. She is now the only certified woman trainer in town.
“At that time, women in Vellore didn’t come out much. People didn’t know what zumba was or why it was important for women. Even gyms didn’t know about it,” Parvathi recalled. Despite the challenges, she continued as a freelancer before opening her own studio, PR Fit Fusion, in 2024. Today, the studio has 60 to 70 students from all age groups.
The studio has evolved into a safe space where women connect beyond dance — sharing conversations about health, family, food and life. Sarala, a 60-year-old housewife and the oldest student, travels from Thottapalayam on her two-wheeler. “It’s far, but I still make it. I have made many friends here,” she said.
For Uma Rani, who joined with severe wheezing, zumba brought unexpected relief. “With practice, my wheezing reduced. My body is flexible now and my mind feels relaxed,” she said.
One story, in particular, stays close to her heart. A woman once walked into her studio with her head down and confidence shattered. Her weight had increased from 65 kg before marriage to 108 kg after having two children. She faced constant taunts and body shaming from her husband and others, which pushed her into depression. She even began skipping meals. Through consistent zumba sessions, she reduced her weight to 85 kg, regained her confidence and resolved her BP and thyroid issues. Parvathi’s message to her was simple but powerful: “Stop trying to impress your husband. Impress and love yourself first.”
Parvathi’s pride lies not in numbers or money, but in the smiles she sees after every session. “Women take care of everyone except themselves. I tell them to keep aside one hour every day for themselves — to stay happy and healthy,” she said.
As the music fades and the class comes to an end, laughter fills the studio. For the women of PR Fit Fusion, zumba is not just exercise — it is freedom, friendship and self-love, one step at a time.