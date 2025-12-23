10-year-old dies; four Bihar family members hospitalised in suspected poisoning in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: In a suspected case of suicide through poisoning, a 10-year-old boy died and his parents and siblings were hospitalised near Bagalur on Monday. Four members of his family are under treatment though three of them are critical. The deceased was R Ayan (10).

The family hailed from Bihar. S Rizwan (38), his wife Salma (35), their daughter Musarad (17) and son Sohail (15) are under treatment. According to Bagalur police, the couple has been working in a poultry farm at B Mudhuganapalli village near Bagalur for the past few months.

On Monday morning, farm manager K Nagaraj (51) made calls to Rizwan for work, but he did not respond. Nagaraj then went to their house and found them lying unconscious. They were taken to the Bagalur PHC and then to the Hosur GH.

Ayan was declared brought dead at the PHC. After treatment at Hosur, four of the family members were rushed to the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital.

Based on a complaint from Nagaraj, Bagalur police booked a case and started a probe.

Health department sources told TNIE that treatment was given suspecting it as a case of poisoning. Three of them are in the ventilator. Sohail is in a stable condition but undergoing treatment. Police suspect food poisoning, though nothing is known so far about how they ingested it or whether it was deliberate. Meanwhile, the health department personnel suspect deliberate poison ingestion.

(If you have suicidal thoughts, call TN helpline at 104 or Sneha helpline 044 24640050/24640060)