A new light will rise and it will guide us, says TVK chief Vijay

CHENNAI: True faith will create harmony and teach one to respect other people’s beliefs, said TVK president Vijay at the ‘Samathuva Christmas’ celebrations organised by the party at a private hotel near Mahabalipuram on Monday.

Assuring that the TVK would remain committed to social and religious harmony with no compromises, he narrated the story of Joseph from the Bible who was betrayed by his brothers but rose to become ruler of the land. “You all know whose story this is,” he said.

Love and kindness are the foundation of life, he said, adding that Tamil Nadu is also a land filled with motherly love. Underlining the significance of the state, Vijay said, “For a mother, all her children are equal. That is why our land celebrates festivals like Pongal, Deepavali, Ramzan and Christmas together, sharing happiness with everyone.”

He said that even though people follow different ways of life and worship, brotherhood was a common thread. Towards the end of his speech, he said, “A new light will be born and it will guide us.”

On the occasion, D Rameshkumar, president of the Indian Christian Ministers Council, said that Christians have failed to secure several of their key demands under the Dravidian rule, which has been in power for many years, despite sustained struggles, leaving the community disappointed.

Expressing hope for change, he said that some of their long-pending demands would be fulfilled by actor-politician Vijay ‘after he assumes office in 2026’.Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, Dewan to Prince of Arcot, who attended the event, said Tamil Nadu is the best example of unity in India. People of all religions and faiths are respected in the state and that identity is not based on religion but on humanity.